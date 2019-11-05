|
Mary E. Baddick
Mary E. Baddick, beloved wife, mother and nana of Arlington Street, Tamaqua, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale, at the age of 66 years.
Survived by her husband of 45 years, Victor W. Badd-ick; son, Victor J. Baddick of Tamaqua; daughter, Stephanie M. Baddick, and her companion Richard Myers, of Quakake; brothers, Anthony Matukonis, and his wife Kathy, of Jim Thorpe, Thomas Matukonis, and his wife Andrea, of White Bear, and Joe Matukonis, and his companion Denise Smolar, of Owl Creek; granddaughter, Patricia Myers; as well as many nieces and neph-ews.
Born Wednesday, Feb. 11, 1953, in Coaldale, the daughter of the late Anthony and Stephanie (Badowski) Matukonis.
A 1971 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Mary worked for J. E. Morgan Knitting for many years and retired this year from Simmons Mattress Factory in Hazleton.
Mary was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting and doing crafts. She and Victor were past members of the East End Playground Association.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in St. Bertha's Cemetery, Tuscarora.
Memorials in Mary's name to: Turn To Us Inc., 16 North St., Suite 304, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Mary may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 5, 2019