Mary E. Fritz
1944 - 2020
Mary E. Fritz, 76, of Andreas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.
She was the wife of the late Larry Fritz, who passed away on April 23, 2019.
Prior to retiring, she was a lifelong self-employed beautician and previously owned and operated with her daughter, Chris B's Floral Creations.
Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary (Benderick) Zehner.
She was a member of Ben Salem UCC, Lehighton. Mary loved four wheeling, gardening, camping and spending time in the outdoors. She also enjoyed baking and cooking. Family was important to her; she supported her children in various ways having served as a Cub Scout den mother and 4-H leader.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
Surviving are a son, Scott Fritz, and his wife, Shannon, of West Penn Township; daughter, Christine, wife of Jerry Schilling, of Andreas; four grandchildren, Chelsey and Taylor Fritz, and Trevor and Cameron Schilling; sister-in-law, Marie Zehner, of New Ringgold; her canine companion, Daisy; and nieces and nephews.
Services: Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Thursday at Ben Salem Church Cemetery, Lehighton, with the Rev. Cliff Herring officiating.
Contributions may be made to Horses and Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center, 375 Zions Stone Church Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960, or Ben Salem UCC, P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Ben Salem United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
