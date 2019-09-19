|
|
Mary E. Hallman
Mary E. Hallman, 84, formerly of Slatington, passed away Monday morning Sept. 16, 2019, in Cedarbrook, Allentown.
Born Oct. 29, 1934, in Slatedale, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Emma E. (Sch-losser) Hewitt.
She graduated from the former Sla-tington High School in 1952.
Mary was employed by Kraft Foods as a line operator and a seamstress for the former Paris Neckwear, until retiring.
She assisted in the concession stand at the Lehigh County Game Preserve previously. Mary was a dedicated and faithful member of Good Shepherd U.C.C., Slatington, and served on their memorial committee for numerous years and was a life member of the Citizen's Fire Co. No. 1, Slatedale, and served on the auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting.
Survivors: Son, John P. Hewitt, and wife Deborah, of Kenbridge, VA; daughter, Rose M., wife of Timothy T. Kristie, of New Tripoli; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Kuntz of Walnutport; brother, Paul Hewitt, and wife, Joanne, of Walnutport; nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by a son, Timothy L. Hallman; and by brothers, Mark "Mickey," Kenneth and Robert Hewitt.
Services: Funeral service, noon Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Good Shepherd U.C.C., 3940 Mountain Road, Slatington. Call 11 a.m.-noon Monday in the church. The Rev. James D. Robison Jr. will officiate.
Interment will be in the Slatedale Cemetery. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.
Published in Times News on Sept. 19, 2019