Mrs. Mary E. Horowski

Mrs. Mary E. Horowski, 70, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabiliation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the wife of Adam S. Horowski Jr. They were married for 45 years this past October.

She was a registered nurse at Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton for over 40 years.

Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (Christman) Beltz.

She was a 1966 graduate of Panther Valley High School and a 1969 graduate of the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing.

She was a member of the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill, where she formerly served as deacon.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Megan, wife of Jeff Howard of Quakertown; two sons, Brian, and his wife, Michele, of Philadelphia, and Kevin of Norristown; a brother, Frederick Beltz, and his wife, Peggy, of Stroudsburg; a sister, Bertha Jane, wife of Ted Varga of Stockertown; three grandchildren, Leah Howard, Allison Horowski and Andrew Howard; and several nieces and nephews.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, 44 W. White St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Ruth Ann Christopher officiating. Interment, GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.