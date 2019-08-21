|
|
Mary E. Marlatt
Mary E. (Costenbader) Marlatt, 87, of Williams Avenue, Walnutport, formerly of Forest Inn Road, Aquashicola, died peacefully on Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Russell J. Marlatt, who passed in 2007.
Born in Aquashicola, Lower Towamensing Township, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Carrie R. (Strohl) Costenbader.
Mary and her late husband were owners/operators of the former Neff House, Main Street, Slatington.
She attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Indianland, Lehigh Township.
Survivors: Brother, Thomas H. Costenbader of Aquashicola; two grandchildren, Jessica, wife of Jason Smith, and Jason, and wife Cortney Reinhardt; three great-
grandchildren; friends.
She was predeceased by daughter, Linda M. Reinhardt in 1997.
Services: Graveside services, 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: Salvation Army, 521 Pembroke Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Times News on Aug. 21, 2019