Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Marlatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Marlatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Marlatt Obituary
Mary E. Marlatt
Mary E. (Costenbader) Marlatt, 87, of Williams Avenue, Walnutport, formerly of Forest Inn Road, Aquashicola, died peacefully on Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Russell J. Marlatt, who passed in 2007.
Born in Aquashicola, Lower Towamensing Township, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Carrie R. (Strohl) Costenbader.
Mary and her late husband were owners/operators of the former Neff House, Main Street, Slatington.
She attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Indianland, Lehigh Township.
Survivors: Brother, Thomas H. Costenbader of Aquashicola; two grandchildren, Jessica, wife of Jason Smith, and Jason, and wife Cortney Reinhardt; three great-
grandchildren; friends.
She was predeceased by daughter, Linda M. Reinhardt in 1997.
Services: Graveside services, 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: Salvation Army, 521 Pembroke Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Times News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now