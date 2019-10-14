|
|
Mrs. Mary E. Miller
Mrs. Mary E. Miller, 98, of Schuylkill Manor Road, Pottsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Pottsville. She was the wife of Vernon T. Miller of Pottsville and was predeceased by her first husband, John Mateyak, who passed away in 1982.
Service: Prayer service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 14, 2019