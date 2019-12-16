|
Mrs. Mary E. Ricette
Mrs. Mary E. Ricette, 91, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale. She was the widow of Angelo Ricette, who died in 2011. They had been married for 65 years.
Born in Nes-quehon-ing, she was a daugh-ter of the late Joseph "Bandy" Rutch and Elizabeth (Holish) Rutch.
She was a graduate of the former Nesquehoning High School and then worked as a trimmer and examiner in the former Cassie Sportswear, Nesquehoning, and other local garment factories.
Mary was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a former member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, now the Shrine of St. Therese of Lisieux, in the New Columbus section of Nesquehoning, and a current member of St. Joseph of the Panther Valley Roman Catholic Church, Summit Hill.
She was active in the Panther Valley Golden Agers, the Nesquehoning Senior Center and the church choir in New Columbus.
Surviving are a son Joseph, and his wife, Kathy, of Drums; a sister, Elizabeth "Lee Ann" Rutch of Nesquehoning; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Philomena Mancuso and Angelina DiMiceli.
Service: Private funeral service will be held. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Contributions in her name may be made to the Shrine of St. Therese, c/o the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 16, 2019