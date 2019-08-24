Home

Mary E. (Doyle) Wagner, beloved wife of the late Charles R. "Charlie" Wagner, of Rolling Mill Avenue, in Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Luke's Bethlehem at the age of 92.
Mary was a resident of New Philadelphia with her family, she attended grade school and graduated from Holy Family Parish School (Holy Cross).
She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Walinski) Doyle. She was also predeceased by sisters Lt. Cmdr. Margaret Doyle and Elizabeth Doyle; and brothers, Edward and Joseph Doyle.
Devoted to her church, St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, she was an active member of the Rosary Society and SS. Peter & Paul Ladies Auxiliary.
Mary and Charlie cared for his mother, Florence, for many years.
Nieces and a nephew survive her.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholilc Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua.
Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name to: St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252; or Holy Cross Church, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Mary may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 24, 2019
