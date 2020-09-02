1/
Mary Eaches
Mary Eaches
Mary Eaches, of Brooksville, FL, formerly of Catasauqua, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 24, exactly 11 years after the passing of the love of her life. She was the wife of the late Ernest Eaches.
She was born on May 21, 1932, to the late Leatha (Kocher) and Irvin Dreisbach.
Mary was one of nine children.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Donna Fogel, and her husband James, of Northampton, along with their four children and spouses. Mary was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Mary's siblings are Evelyn Eaches of Slatington, Kathleen Haldeman, Betty Borger and Willard Dreisbach, all of the Lehighton area.
She was predeceased by two sons, Ernest Eaches Jr. and John Eaches; a granddaughter, grandson and two great-granddaughters along with her siblings, Calvin Dreisbach, Lucretia Litchauer, Shirley and Phyllis Oleski.
Published in Times News on Sep. 2, 2020.
