Mary Elizabeth Lehotta
1927 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Lehotta, 92, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 5, 2020, at Dock Woods Healthcare in Lansdale.
Born Tuesday, July 12, 1927, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Trackim) Urban. She was also predeceased by husband, George Robert Charles Lehatta; son, John Lehotta; sisters, Frances Breslin, Regina Urban, and Anna Mae Johnson; daughter-in-law, Janice Lehotta.
Surviving are sons, Michael Lehotta of Carmel, CA, and George R. Lehotta, and his wife Vicki, of Harleysville; grandchildren, Siobhan, and her husband Paul, Jacob, and his wife Ashley, and Heather, and her fiance Brandon; sisters, Joan Zemanik of Tamaqua, and Marie Foor of Axton, VA; many nieces and nephews. Mary loved being around her family.
A graduate of St. Jerome High School in Tamaqua, Mary was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church of Lansdale.
Mary worked at Bill's Cold Cuts & Deli in Lansdale for many years. She was an avid bowler and good cook.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Catholic Church. 201 Randell St., Schuylkill Haven, on Friday July 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Her nephew, Msgr. Edward S. Zemanik, to officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services in the church. Interment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Ambrose R.C.C
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose R.C.C
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
