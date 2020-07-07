Mary Elizabeth Lehotta
Mary Elizabeth Lehotta, 92, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 5, 2020, at Dock Woods Healthcare in Lansdale.
Born Tuesday, July 12, 1927, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Trackim) Urban. She was also predeceased by husband, George Robert Charles Lehatta; son, John Lehotta; sisters, Frances Breslin, Regina Urban, and Anna Mae Johnson; daughter-in-law, Janice Lehotta.
Surviving are sons, Michael Lehotta of Carmel, CA, and George R. Lehotta, and his wife Vicki, of Harleysville; grandchildren, Siobhan, and her husband Paul, Jacob, and his wife Ashley, and Heather, and her fiance Brandon; sisters, Joan Zemanik of Tamaqua, and Marie Foor of Axton, VA; many nieces and nephews. Mary loved being around her family.
A graduate of St. Jerome High School in Tamaqua, Mary was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church of Lansdale.
Mary worked at Bill's Cold Cuts & Deli in Lansdale for many years. She was an avid bowler and good cook.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Catholic Church. 201 Randell St., Schuylkill Haven, on Friday July 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Her nephew, Msgr. Edward S. Zemanik, to officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services in the church. Interment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
