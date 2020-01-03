|
|
Mary Ellen
Karabinos
Mary Ellen Karabinos, 73, of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in her home.
She was an EKG technician for the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, for 25 years before retiring in 1995.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late John F. Karabinos and Agnes D. (Porvasnik) Karabinos.
She was a graduate of Marian High School and went on to graduate from the Reading Business School.
She was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church and former St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.
Surviving are a brother, John of Coplay; a sister, Barbara, wife of Richard Behler of Williamsport; a niece and nephews, Tracy, Jason, Ryan and Brian; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Matthew, Owen, Connor, Lauren, Alex and Rebecka.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to Carbon Co. Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229, or the , Lehigh Valley Division, 968 Postal Rd., Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences can be offered at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 3, 2020