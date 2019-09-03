|
|
Mary Ellen Roman
Mary Ellen Roman, 85, of Brockton, passed away Aug. 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Francis G. Roman, her soulmate, who passed away May 5, 2015. They were happily married for 60 years.
Born in Coal-
dale, on Oct. 29,1933, Mary Ellen was a daughter of the late Bernard B. and Mary Ellen (Walters) Coleman.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Bernard J. Coleman; and a son-in-law, Earl Lins.
Mary Ellen attended the former St. Jerome School for 12 years, graduating in 1951. She and her classmates remained lifelong friends until her passing.
Mary Ellen entered St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Reading, on a "dare to be different" from a nun who recognized Mary Ellen's drive and compassion in the classroom.
She graduated from nursing school in 1954 and began her 40-year nursing career at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, on Sept. 13, 1954, at 3 p.m. Mary Ellen loved nursing.
She worked in numerous departments and positions including assistant and head nurse; receiving many accolades from patients, patients' families, her co-workers, and doctors. Thank you notes referred to her as a mentor and role model for other nurses.
Mary Ellen was dedicated to nursing and went the extra mile to provide support and compassion for those who were ill. She provided entertainment while on shift by dressing up for holidays and putting smiles on faces.
Mary Ellen spent time making others happy, fundraising, organizing bus trips for friends and co-workers for 22 years, going to casinos and bingo, dancing and reading.
She was president of Good Samaritan's Retirees' Club for 12 years, president of the Schuylkill Township Seniors for six years, and president of the Brockton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for 41 years until her passing.
Mary Ellen was a member of the choir at both the former St. Bartholomew and St. Bertha Catholic churches.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Kathryn Lins of Brockton and Karen Marie McCullion, and her husband Anthony, of Slatington; grandson, David S. Matz Jr. of Brockton, who stole her heart at birth; a precious great-granddaughter, Caryn Matz, and her partner, Michael "Vegas" Stisowain of Tamaqua; and a perfect great-greatgrandson, Roman Stisowain of Tamaqua; sister, Margaret Ann Williams, and her husband, Richard "Dick," of Rush, N.Y.; and many nephews, cousins, and aunts.
Mary Ellen's family was her everything; she loved them very much. She was a very special person who will be missed by many as she touched many lives.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment in St. Bartholomew Cemetery, Brockton will follow the Mass. Call 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St, Tamaqua. Memorials in Mary Ellen's name may be made to St. Jerome Regional School, 50 Meadow Avenue, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences at
www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 3, 2019