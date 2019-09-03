Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
307 Pine St
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Roman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Roman Obituary
Mary Ellen Roman
Mary Ellen Roman, 85, of Brockton, passed away Aug. 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Francis G. Roman, her soulmate, who passed away May 5, 2015. They were happily married for 60 years.
Born in Coal-
dale, on Oct. 29,1933, Mary Ellen was a daughter of the late Bernard B. and Mary Ellen (Walters) Coleman.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Bernard J. Coleman; and a son-in-law, Earl Lins.
Mary Ellen attended the former St. Jerome School for 12 years, graduating in 1951. She and her classmates remained lifelong friends until her passing.
Mary Ellen entered St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Reading, on a "dare to be different" from a nun who recognized Mary Ellen's drive and compassion in the classroom.
She graduated from nursing school in 1954 and began her 40-year nursing career at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, on Sept. 13, 1954, at 3 p.m. Mary Ellen loved nursing.
She worked in numerous departments and positions including assistant and head nurse; receiving many accolades from patients, patients' families, her co-workers, and doctors. Thank you notes referred to her as a mentor and role model for other nurses.
Mary Ellen was dedicated to nursing and went the extra mile to provide support and compassion for those who were ill. She provided entertainment while on shift by dressing up for holidays and putting smiles on faces.
Mary Ellen spent time making others happy, fundraising, organizing bus trips for friends and co-workers for 22 years, going to casinos and bingo, dancing and reading.
She was president of Good Samaritan's Retirees' Club for 12 years, president of the Schuylkill Township Seniors for six years, and president of the Brockton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for 41 years until her passing.
Mary Ellen was a member of the choir at both the former St. Bartholomew and St. Bertha Catholic churches.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Kathryn Lins of Brockton and Karen Marie McCullion, and her husband Anthony, of Slatington; grandson, David S. Matz Jr. of Brockton, who stole her heart at birth; a precious great-granddaughter, Caryn Matz, and her partner, Michael "Vegas" Stisowain of Tamaqua; and a perfect great-greatgrandson, Roman Stisowain of Tamaqua; sister, Margaret Ann Williams, and her husband, Richard "Dick," of Rush, N.Y.; and many nephews, cousins, and aunts.
Mary Ellen's family was her everything; she loved them very much. She was a very special person who will be missed by many as she touched many lives.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment in St. Bartholomew Cemetery, Brockton will follow the Mass. Call 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St, Tamaqua. Memorials in Mary Ellen's name may be made to St. Jerome Regional School, 50 Meadow Avenue, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences at
www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now