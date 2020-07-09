Mary Jane Lauer

Mary Jane Lauer, 74, of North 8th Street, Lehighton, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus.

She was the widow of Curtis D. Lauer, who passed away in 1993.

Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Stewart A. and Pauline (Muthard) Ziegenfus Sr.

She is survived by a sister, Betty Dunbar of Nebraska; a half-brother, Delroy Ziegenfus, and wife Nora of Palmerton; a half-sister, Marie Gensey of Lehighton; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Ahner; a brother, Stewart A. Ziegenfus Jr.; and a half-brother, Albert Ziegenfus.

Service: A memorial graveside service will be held 4 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Lehighton Cemetery, 4th and Alum streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating.

Memorial donations in her name may be sent to, DaVita Kidney Care, 185 Delaware Ave., Ste C, Palmerton, 18071.

The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store