Mary Jane Turton
Mary Jane Turton
Mary Jane Turton, mother, grandmother, sister, of East Broad Street, Tamaqua, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hazleton Campus at 88 years of age.
Mary Jane had recently resided as a guest of Heritage Hill Senior Living Center, Weatherly.
Born Saturday, July 2, 1932, in Northampton, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Piatak) Mazur.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Claude A. Turton Jr., on May 2, 2019; sisters, Tessie Kuchinus, Elizabeth Silfies; brothers, Andrew, John, Joe, Edward and Emil Mazur.
Surviving are daughter, Janel Tirpak, wife of Thomas of Summit Hill; sons, Craig A. Turton of Allentown, Brian A. Turton, and his wife Patti of Tamaqua; sister, Joan Farkas of Allentown; grandchildren, Crystal Turton, Matt Tirpak, and his wife Tamara, Danielle Milesky, Jonathan Tewksbury, and his wife Nicole, Justin Tewksbury, and his wife Janelle; eight great-
grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tamaqua, Mary Jane and Claude in retirement traveled the country in their RV for nine months each year. She was a bowler belonging to several bowling leagues.
Mary Jane was a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years, delivered Meals on Wheels in Tamaqua, and volunteered for many local organizations in her lifetime. Mary Jane enjoyed crocheting and loved doing ceramics and crafts.
Service: Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in her name to: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 109 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
