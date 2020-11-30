1/1
Mary Jasinski
1930 - 2020
Mary M. Jasinski
Mrs. Mary M. Jasinski, 90, formerly of East White Street, Summit Hill, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the UMPC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg. She was the widow of Stanley "Herky" Jasinski, who died in 2003.
She was the owner/operator of Mary's Beauty Salon in Summit Hill for over 25 years and had previously worked in the garment industry in Summit Hill.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Margaret (Duda) Momrock.
She was a member of the former St. Michaels Catholic Church, Lansford.
Surviving are a daughter, Carol, wife of James Boyd, of Mechanicsburg; three sons, Stanley of Palmyra, Joseph of Allentown, and John of Reading; a brother John, of Newtown; a sister Nancy, wife of Joseph DeLauretis, of Lansford; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother, Frank of New Jersey; and a sister Josephine Yurick, of Ben Salem.
Service: Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Contributions, in Mary's memory, may be made to St. Joseph Church of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2020.
