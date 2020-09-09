Mary K. Arnold
Mary K. (Coleman) Arnold, 80, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Williamsport Regional Medical Center, Divine Providence Hospice in Williamsport.
Born Friday, June 28, 1940, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Quinn) Coleman. She was also predeceased by her husband Russell T. Arnold on Jan. 4, 1995; and sister, Patricia Quinn.
Surviving are daughter, Patricia A. Mara-
deo of Williamsport, with whom she resided; son, William T. Ryan, and his wife Sheri, of Lansford; brothers, Joseph Coleman, and his wife Janet, of Tamaqua, and Patrick Coleman, and his wife Micheline, of Summit Hill; sisters, Barbara A. Karnish and Judy Coleman, both of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Heather, Cassidy, Bailee, Aeris, Gabriella; great-
grandchild, Declan; ex-
son-in-law Nicholas Maradeo; many step grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Mary attended St. Jerome School and was a longtime member of St. Jerome Catholic Church of Tamaqua before moving to Williamsport.
She worked in the textile industry and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Mary was devoted to family and will be greatly missed by all.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Private Interment will be in
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in her name to: Divine Providence Hospice, 1100 Grampin Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701; or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601
.