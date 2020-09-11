Mrs. Mary K. Taschler
Mrs. Mary K. (Krepicz) Taschler, 93, formerly of Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, died on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Fellowship Community, Whitehall Township. She was the widow of Robert R. Taschler, who passed away in 2003.
She was a regis-tered nurse for the former Palmer-ton Hospital for 40 years before retiring in 1989.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Paul Sr. and Catherine (Husack) Krepicz.
She was a lifelong member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton, where she participated as cantor and volunteered with the pyrogy fundraiser program and the church committee.
She was a 1945 graduate of the Palmerton High School and a 1948 graduate of the former Palmerton Hospital School of Nursing.
Mary was a member of the Historical Society, Concourse Club, Class Reunion Committee and the Hospital Nurses Lunch Group, all of Palmerton.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Hencken of Sterling, VA; two sons, David R., and his wife, Laurel, of Schnecksville, and Thomas, and his wife, Melisa, of Leesburg, VA; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Allison of Royersford and Margaret, wife of Paul Barilla of Emmaus; a brother, Paul Jr., and his wife, Marie, of Slatington; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Divine Liturgy 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 101 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, parish's upper cemetery, Maple Drive, Palmerton. Call 7-8:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the church or the Palmerton Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 267, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
