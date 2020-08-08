1/
Mary Lou McGlinchey
Mary Lou McGlinchey
Mary Lou McGlinchey, 72, of Lansford, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at her home.
She was the former wife of the late James T. McGlinchey, who passed away on July 28, 2017.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Angela (Mikulski) Badowski.
She was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1965.
Mary Lou worked for the former Kiddie Kloes Garment Factory in Lansford and last ran the Halupki House in Coaldale.
She was a member of the former St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford and current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Surviving is a son, Brian McGlinchey and his wife, Kelly of Hometown; daughter, Angela McGlinchey and her companion, John Moravek of Lansford; grandchildren, Madie McGlinchey and Zach McGlinchey; brother, Richard Badowski and his wife, Susie of Lansford.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Badowski, and sister, Barbara Marouchoc.
Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday from 6-8 p.m. as well as on Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow after the Tuesday visitation at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill.
All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations.
Contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill.
Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
