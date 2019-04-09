Home

Mary Louise Albert Obituary
Mary Louise Albert
Mary Louise Albert, 67, of Lehighton, passed away Monday, April 8, at her home.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late George K. and Mary Louise (Zeigler) Albert.
She was a 1969 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
She was a member of St. Mark & St. John Episcopal Parish of Jim Thorpe.
She had retired after working as a sewing machine operator at former clothing mills, Tom's Sportswear, Rosal Sportswear and Scotty's Fashions.
She is survived by her daughter Chrystal Frantz; and her significant other, Joseph Sirgey of Pottstown; brothers, George Albert, and wife Barb, of Jim Thorpe; Jimmy Albert, and wife Cindy, of Lehighton; a sister, Barb, wife of Kim Hunsicker, of Lehighton; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Marie Albert, Helen Albert; and brothers, Frank and Raymond Albert; and her special niece, Marie Albert.
Service: There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be sent to her church, St. Mark & St. John Episcopal Church, 21 Race St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 9, 2019
