Mary Louise Giannangeli
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Giannangeli, 86, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died on July 7, 2020, after a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. Friends and family will miss this determined, strong and kind woman.
Born on Nov. 14, 1933, Mary Lou grew up in Nesquehoning, with her parents, Joseph A. and Elizabeth A. Grieff.
Alongside her siblings, Mary Lou attended school and helped her parents operate a grocery store in their basement.
She graduated from St. Ann's High School in Lansford, in 1951. She later earned a certificate in stenography from Allentown Business College in 1952.
Mary Lou married Anthony R. Giannangeli on Dec. 27, 1954. Anthony served in the United States Air Force, which moved them to a variety of cities across the United States and Canada. The Giannangelis settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, Lt. Col. Giannangeli's EB-66C plane was shot down while fighting in the Vietnam War. He received an honorary promotion to colonel while in MIA status. His remains were never recovered.
Mary Lou became a single mother of six children. With determination, courage, love, strength and humility she rose to the occasion. She always had time to offer encouragement and support to those in need.
Mary Lou devoted her life to raising her children. Even with her hands full and not much time for herself, Mary Lou found ways to live her life to the fullest. She made lifelong friends with classmates, fellow military wives and teachers and neighbors.
Mary Lou made many sacrifices to attend the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, while raising her children. She proudly earned a B.A. in history and went on to tutor American History and teach English as a Second Language from 1989 to 2007. She loved her students like family.
Her impact and memory live on through her siblings, children and grandchildren.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Robert (Peggy), Dennis, Marie (Jim), Ann, John (Janette) and Kara; her siblings, Joseph (Helen) Grieff and Annette (John) Glucksnis; and her grandchildren, Nina, Ben, Marissa (Derek), and Lauren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Alfred "Rusty" Grieff, John Grieff; and her infant twins, born in Canada in 1964.
Service: A Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 927 N. Logan Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
An interment will be held at a later date at United States Air Force Academy Cemetery, Air Force Academy, Colorado.
If interested in future information about the services, please send an email to mlgg4855@gmail.com.
Memorial contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
); Catholic
Charities USA (catholiccharitiesusa.org
); National League of POW/MIA Families (pow-miafamilies.org
); or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co.