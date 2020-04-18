Home

Mary Louise Wilhelm Obituary
Mary Louise
Wilhelm
Mary Louise Wilhelm, 81, of Jim Thorpe, died peacefully in her home early in the morning on April 17, 2020.
She was the widow of Joseph P. Wilhelm who died in 1997. Mary and Joseph were married for 18 years.
Born in East Strouds-
burg, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Genevieve (Long) Stevens. She was a 1957 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
After graduation, Mary became a secretary at the Allentown General Hospital and held that position for four years. Mary subsequently became a paraprofessional with the Jim Thorpe Area School District, working primarily with elementary age students.
She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church on the Heights.
Her survivors include a son, Kevin Kroculick; and daughter, Karen (Kroculick) McManaman, wife of Gavin McManaman; and a granddaughter, Emily McManaman.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a sister, Jean Miller.
Service: Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Edward Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.
Contributions in her name can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 310 South Ave., Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Apr. 18, 2020
