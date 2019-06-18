Mary Louise

Zimmerman

Mary Louise Zimmerman, 72, passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2019, at Gulfside Hospice, Zephyrhills, Florida.

She was surrounded by her family and was showered with love when she joined the Lord. Mary Louise was an amazing wife, mother, Nina, sister, aunt, friend and nurse. She had a profound impact on all those who knew her - given her incredible kindness, compassion, thoughtfulness and generous nature.

Mary Louise was born in Philadelphia, June 29, 1946. She graduated from Marian High School in 1964, Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1967, and from Penn State University.

Mary Louise had a long and distinguished career in nursing, serving as director of the Tamaqua Visiting Nurse Association and Miners Memorial Homecare Agency.

She loved traveling, going to the beach, shopping and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed entertaining, cooking and baking and was known for her elaborately-decorated gingerbread houses during the holidays.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life and it was joked that she had more energy than they did.

Mary Louise is survived by her husband and best friend, Carl Zimmerman of 48 years; daughter, Christa (Mark) Anderson and their children, Emily, Brady and Ryan; and her son, Phil Zimmerman.

She was predeceased by a son, Eric; brother, Jerry; and her parents, Jerome and Louise Fulmer.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. in St. John the XXIII Church, Tamaqua, with interment to follow in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, June 21, in the Lamar Christ Funeral home, Hometown, from 6-8:30 p.m. Rosary recitation 8 p.m. Friday.

The family asks that you consider donations in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network; JDRF, a global organization funding type 1 diabetes research and Gulfside Hospice. Zephyrhills, Florida.