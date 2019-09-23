|
|
Mary M. Bott
Mary M. Bott, 98, passed away at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville.
She was a resident of Tel Hai Retirement Community, Lakeview, in Honey Brook, Pa.
She was the widow of Raymond J. Bott Sr., who passed away in 2012.
Born in Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Dever) McGinty.
She was of the Catholic faith.
She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic High School and had achieved an associate degree from Bethlehem Business College.
She loved watching her soap operas and the news on TV.
She is survived by her children, Raymond J. Bott, and wife Sharon, of Henderson, NV, and Christine B. Romanisko of Reading; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jonathan and Erik Bott, Brian Romanisko, Cynthia Romanisko Wunder; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Gerald Bott; and a sister, Margaret Fagan.
Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, followed by 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Viewing 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be the parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe.
Memorial donations in her name may be sent to the Tel Hai Benevolent Fund, c/o the Development Office, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344.
Published in Times News on Sept. 23, 2019