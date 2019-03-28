Mary M. Gallagher

Mary M. Gallagher, 81, of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Vincent B. and Margaret D. (Knox) Gallagher.

She was a graduate of Marian High School and then went on to graduate from the Allentown School of Business.

Mary worked for the former Summit Hill Garment as a model and last worked for Bethlehem Plumbing as a secretary.

She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.

Surviving is a brother-in-law, Paul Duke, with whom she resided; a brother, Vince Gallagher, and his wife, Marie, of Lansford; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Gallagher; and a sister, Nancy Duke.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Friday from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Skrabak-Parambo Funeral Home, 210 E. Bertsch St., Lansford.