Mary M.
Strohl-Schoch
Mary M. (Breiner) Strohl-Schoch, 85, of Red Hill Drive, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2020, at the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Arthur L. Strohl II, and the late Kenneth A. Schoch.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Walter O. and Elsie (Bailey) Breiner.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She attended Jerusalem Union Church, Trachsville.
Survivors: daughter, Delores M. Strohl, and fiancé Alfred A. Reph, of Palmerton; sons, Ronald Strohl, David Strohl, both of Palmerton, Walter Strohl of Aquashicola, and Arthur, and wife Nancy Strohl, of Parryville; 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-
grandchildren; sisters, Alverta Schneck of Palmerton, and Hilda Brown of Lehighton; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Roger Strohl.
Services: Graveside services, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Church Drive, Trachsville, Towamensing Township. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.