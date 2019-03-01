Mrs. Mary M.

Stroup

Mrs. Mary M. Stroup, 96, formerly of Hahn's Dairy Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, Feb. 27, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Clair F. Stroup Sr., who passed in 2006.

She was a seamst-ress and machine operator for the former Scotty's Fashions Company, Little Gap and Palmerton.

Born in Aquashicola, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Kuntzman) Silliman.

She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, Pal-merton and a 1940 graduate of Palmerton High School.

Mary's family would like to thank Dr. Rosalee Rehrig, nurses, aides, and staff at Mahoning Valley for their kind and compassionate care.

Surviving are two daughters, Marie, wife of Michael Snischak of Nesquehoning, and Sara Stroup of Lower Towamensing Township; four sons, Barry C., and his wife, Lorraine, Brian N., and his wife, Connie, Clair F. Jr., and his wife, Georgeanne, and Billy L., and his wife, Jane, all of Lower Towamensing Township; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Charles Wargo of Aquashicola.

She was also predeceased by a daughter, Barbara A. Wargo; a son, Richard J.; and 18 siblings.

Service: Future memorial services at the church will be announced. Arrange-ments by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the church. Online condolences can be offered at www.schisler

funeralhomes.com.