Mary M. Swider
Mary M. Swider, 93, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the wife of the late John Swider Jr. to whom she was married for 58 years until the time of his death on March 8, 2001.
Mary lived in her family home from the day of her birth to the day of her passing.
Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Chompko) Melnick.
She was employed for many years at various garment factories throughout the area.
She was a lifelong member of St. John
Byzantine Catholic Church in Lansford where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and the church choir. She was also a faithful Pirohi maker.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading, cooking, and sewing. She was an avid Penn State, Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Surviving is a daughter, Ann Therese Gribble with whom she resided; sons, John P. Swider and his wife, Barbara, of Halifax, and Thomas Swider and his wife, Lynne, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, William Gribble of Lansford, Jean Harrison and her husband, Dean, of Durham, Maine; sisters-in-law, Agnes Melnick of Hazleton, Anna Melnick of Coaldale and Mary Ann Foulk of Coaldale; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Anna Melnick and brothers, Peter, Michael, John, George, and Joseph Melnick.
Service: A Panachida service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Sverchek-Blazosky
Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. The service will be followed by an Office of Christian Burial with
Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. John Byzantine Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford with Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelsky officiating.
Interment will be held in the parish cemetery of Summit Hill. Call in Monday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. to the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers,
donations will be accepted in her name to the church, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on Jan. 18, 2020