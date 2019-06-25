Mary Maradeo

Mary Maradeo, 96, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph Maradeo, who passed away June 16, 2005; and the late John Dolinsky.

Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Steve and Eva Labyack.

She was a house wife and a secretary for the family business, Joseph Maradeo Builder Inc., Nesque-honing.

She was of the Greek Catholic faith. Mary was a great benefactor to St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also loved cooking, gardening and animals but will be remembered for her family BBQ's at the lake house.

Surviving are sons Thomas Dolinsky of Ocean Springs, MS, and Paul Dolinsky of Washington, DC; a daughter Janet Ciriello, and her husband, Steven Werner, of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son Jackie Dolinsky; brothers Joseph and Steven Labyack; and sisters Anne Smith and Helen Braccalente.

Service: A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held in the Protestant Slovak Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.