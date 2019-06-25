Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Maradeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Maradeo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Maradeo Obituary
Mary Maradeo
Mary Maradeo, 96, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph Maradeo, who passed away June 16, 2005; and the late John Dolinsky.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Steve and Eva Labyack.
She was a house wife and a secretary for the family business, Joseph Maradeo Builder Inc., Nesque-honing.
She was of the Greek Catholic faith. Mary was a great benefactor to St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also loved cooking, gardening and animals but will be remembered for her family BBQ's at the lake house.
Surviving are sons Thomas Dolinsky of Ocean Springs, MS, and Paul Dolinsky of Washington, DC; a daughter Janet Ciriello, and her husband, Steven Werner, of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son Jackie Dolinsky; brothers Joseph and Steven Labyack; and sisters Anne Smith and Helen Braccalente.
Service: A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held in the Protestant Slovak Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now