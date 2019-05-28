Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Benson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Margaret Benson Obituary
Mrs. Mary
Margaret Benson
Mrs. Mary Margaret Benson, 69, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, of Spruce Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 26, 2019, in her home, while in the loving care of her family. She was the wife of Woodrow E. Benson. They were married for 38 years.
She worked in the dietary department of the Pottsville Hospital for over 40 years.
Born in Middleport, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Susan (Shapella) Miller.
She was of the Catholic faith.
A good cook, her talents were centered towards taking care of her family. She will be missed by many.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Joshua M., and his wife, Jeanine, of Tamaqua; three grandchildren who she adored, Jayden, Juliana and Jacob; three sisters, Joan, wife of David Heckman, and Elizabeth Bowman, both of Berks County, and Susan Harner of Tamaqua; a brother, Edward, and his wife, Charlene, of Oregon City, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Alicia M. Benson; three sisters, Marie Major, Margie Linebar and Sally Nelson; and a brother, John Dombrosky.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 5-7 p.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to the Tamaqua Library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Expressions of sympathy or fond memory of Mary can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now