Mrs. Mary

Margaret Benson

Mrs. Mary Margaret Benson, 69, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, of Spruce Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 26, 2019, in her home, while in the loving care of her family. She was the wife of Woodrow E. Benson. They were married for 38 years.

She worked in the dietary department of the Pottsville Hospital for over 40 years.

Born in Middleport, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Susan (Shapella) Miller.

She was of the Catholic faith.

A good cook, her talents were centered towards taking care of her family. She will be missed by many.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Joshua M., and his wife, Jeanine, of Tamaqua; three grandchildren who she adored, Jayden, Juliana and Jacob; three sisters, Joan, wife of David Heckman, and Elizabeth Bowman, both of Berks County, and Susan Harner of Tamaqua; a brother, Edward, and his wife, Charlene, of Oregon City, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Alicia M. Benson; three sisters, Marie Major, Margie Linebar and Sally Nelson; and a brother, John Dombrosky.

Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 5-7 p.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to the Tamaqua Library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Expressions of sympathy or fond memory of Mary can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary