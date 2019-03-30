Mary Nell Poff

Mary Nell Poff, 94, a longtime resident of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 28, as a guest of The Summit at Blue Mountain Health Systems in Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Finis Ray Carnes and the late Earl Poff.

Nell was a longtime beautician in Lexington.

Born Thursday, Feb. 5, 1925, in Albany, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late William "Willy" and Polly Ann (Denton) Whittenburg.

She enjoyed square dancing, but her passion was spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. Nell located to West Penn in late 2016 to spend time with her daughter, Hazle, and family.

She was also predeceased by her daughter, Hazle Ann (Carnes) Haas, who passed away on Feb. 22, 2017; granddaughter, Jennifer Carnes; and stepson, David Poff.

Surviving are: a son, Steve Carnes of Lexington, KY; son-in-law, DelRoy Haas of New Ringgold; stepsons, Mark Poff and his wife, Patsy, and Kenny Poff and his wife, Drema, all of Titusville, FL; grandchildren, Charlotte Fritz and her husband, Darryl, of New Ringgold, Marianne Storch of Etters, Mark R. Haas and his wife, Karen, of Seymor, Ind., Kris Poff, Kameron Poff, and Logan Poff; great-grandchildren, Zach, Mary Kate, Anna Beth, Caroline, Alyssa, Derek, Gabriel, Makenna, Ryan, Taylor, Kaylee, Shelby, Savannah; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Service: Funeral service, 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Russell Campbell officiating. Interment, 2:30 p.m. April 4, Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY. Call 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Online condolences and sharing memories of Nell at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.

