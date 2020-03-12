|
|
Mary Orsulak
Mary "Tootsie" Orsulak, 81, of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coal-
dale. She was the wife of John C. Orsulak. They had celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past May 6.
Born on April 6, 1938, in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Zajac) Stone.
She was a 1956 graduate of Marian High School and was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Allentown.
Mary worked for Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton for 40 years as a registered nurse.
She was a member of the former parishes of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church and St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church of Lansford, where she was a choir member of both as well as being a St. Vincent DePaul Society member. She was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. Mary was a member and current secretary of the Panther Valley Golden Agers.
Surviving, along with her husband, are three sons, Msgr. Thomas Orsulak, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Reading, Richard Orsulak, and his wife Sandra, of Gambrills, MD, and Robert Orsulak, and his wife Michele, of Northampton; four grandchildren, Tyler, and his wife Diana, Brennan, Adam and Elyse; brother, James Stone, and his wife Carol, of Fleetwood; two sisters-
in-law, Betty Orsulak of Lansford and Pauline Stone of Kingston, NY; brother-in-law, Edward Porambo of Lansford; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, George Stone.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at noon in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Monday from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the church. The Orsulak family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff of St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital and staff of their Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. The Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 12, 2020