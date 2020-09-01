Mary P. Berk
Mary P. (Terry) Berk, of Lansford, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the age of 94, with her son and daughter by her side at St. Luke's Lehighton Gnaden Huetten Hospital. She was the widow of George Berk Sr., who passed away on July 3, 1965.
Mary was a daughter of the late Anna and Thomas Terry Sr.
In her younger years, she worked as a nurses aid and later worked for various garment factories in the Lansford area.
She was of the Catholic faith and was very devoted to her faith, praying the rosary every day. She helped out with various church functions.
She liked gardening, sewing and cooking. To her children and to many others, she was always the prettiest one in the room. She taught her children the love of God and being kind to animals. Always feeding and caring for whatever stray came to her door.
She was a long-time member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Lansford, later becoming St. Katharine Drexel and was currently a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
She is survived by a son, George of Palmerton; a daughter, Janet, wife of Anthony Harvatt, and their grandson Kai of Cape May Court House, NJ; a sister, Barbara Miller of White Bear, Summit Hill; sister-inlaw, Maryann Terry of Coaldale; two grandchildren, Teddy Allan Fredericks of Cape May Court House, NJ, and Lindsay, wife of Christopher Sherrington, and their daughter, Sophia of Keyport, NJ; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, along with her husband, by three sons, David, Walter and Gary; five brothers, Stephen, Thomas Jr., Michael, Frank and Joseph Terry; two sisters, Stephanie Carpenter and Catherine O'Leary; and daughter-inlaw, Marianne Berk.
Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Contributions, in Mary's memory, may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter or to Carbon County Friends of Animals, c/o the funeral home.
