Mrs. Mary S. (Semow) Hudak

Mrs. Mary S. Hudak, 97, of Bethlehem, died peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen E. Hudak Sr.

She was a daughter of the late Eva (Tippek) and Michael Semow and was raised by the late Dionizy and Efrosinia Holoviak.

Mary proudly served our country in the Women's Army Corps, where she supervised the assembly of parachutes for B-29 bombers during World War II.

She was a very active member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Bethlehem, where she enjoyed making countless pierogies.

She also volunteered her time to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 7 of the Lehigh Valley, Cub Scouts and her children's Little League Baseball teams.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Stephen E. Jr., and his wife, Susan, Dennis J., and his wife, Pam, Michael S. and his wife, Jane, William J. and his wife, Lorene, and David and his wife, LeeAnn; daughters, Kathryn, wife of William Smith, and Barbara, wife of Richard Peters; a sister, Ann Sipos; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by four siblings, John, Michael, Joseph and Helen.

Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 980 Bridle Path Road, Bethlehem. Interment, Summit Hill cemetery. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the church. Panikhida service 8 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church or St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, 217 First St., Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences can be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.