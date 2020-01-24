|
Mary L. Shafer
Mary L. Shafer, 85, of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Hometown. She was the wife of the late Sheldon Shafer, who died on Aug. 30, 2017.
Born in Tamaqua on April 2, 1934, Mary was the daughter of the late George and Ella (Wetterau) Newton.
She graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1952 and was an avid reader. A very dedicated wife and homemaker, Mary also worked for Bell Telephone as a telephone operator and Newberry's in Tamaqua as a clerk.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua, where she was very active in the church choir and many other activities and organizations of the church.
Mary is survived by a brother, Charles A. Newton, and his wife Joan, of New Castle, DE; a brother-in-law, Lee Shafer, and his wife, Jacque, of New Ringgold; and several nephews, nieces, and greats.
Service: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Jan. 24, 2020