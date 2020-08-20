Mrs. Mary (Marie) Sluck Richie

Mrs. Mary (Marie) Sluck Richie, 101, passed away peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at The Cedars, Portland, ME. She was the widow of Robert J. Richie, originally from Fairfield, Iowa, who died in 1992.

Born in Nesque-

honing on Oct. 25, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Wasil and Eva (Zjatik) Sluck.

She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Wasil Evanilla; four brothers, Wash, Michael, John and Stephan Sluck; and three sisters, Julia Sluck, Anna Sleeva, and Margaret Fasulo.

Surviving are three children, Patricia Puschock (spouse, Thomas Puschock, deceased), Mary Orr (spouse, Andrew Orr, deceased) and Robert J. Richie Jr., and his wife, Vikki; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and

two great-great-grandchildren.

Mary also has many Zjatik and Sluck family members in Slovakia whom she visited many times.

Service: A private burial service will be held for family members in the Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, ME.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store