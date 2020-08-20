1/1
Mary Sluck (Marie) Richie
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mary (Marie) Sluck Richie
Mrs. Mary (Marie) Sluck Richie, 101, passed away peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at The Cedars, Portland, ME. She was the widow of Robert J. Richie, originally from Fairfield, Iowa, who died in 1992.
Born in Nesque-
honing on Oct. 25, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Wasil and Eva (Zjatik) Sluck.
She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Wasil Evanilla; four brothers, Wash, Michael, John and Stephan Sluck; and three sisters, Julia Sluck, Anna Sleeva, and Margaret Fasulo.
Surviving are three children, Patricia Puschock (spouse, Thomas Puschock, deceased), Mary Orr (spouse, Andrew Orr, deceased) and Robert J. Richie Jr., and his wife, Vikki; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and
two great-great-grandchildren.
Mary also has many Zjatik and Sluck family members in Slovakia whom she visited many times.
Service: A private burial service will be held for family members in the Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, ME.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved