Maryann Bahner
Maryann "Grammy" Bahner, 75, passed away at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in care of St. Luke's.
She was born in Bath, on Nov. 4, 1943, daughter of the late George A. and Catherine P. Smith Fritz.
Survivors: She is surviv-ed by her husband of 57 years, Frederick "Pappy" Bahner; her children, Dorietta Bahner, Michael Bahner, Alecia Peck and her spouse Chris Peck; her grandchildren, Amey Dettmer, Andrew Dettmer, Brittany Peck and Crystal Peck; her great-grandchild, Timber Stroop; her siblings, Irene Yost, Elva Conver, George Fritz, Harry Pursell, Evelyn Youse, Shirley Bender, David Fritz, Dorothy Eaton, Martin Fritz, Sharon Zanders, Melvin Fritz, Brenda Cesenek, Linda Heist and Terry Buskirk; as well as her sister-in-law Barbara Bennett and her spouse Robert Bennett.
Maryann graduated from Northampton High School in 1961 and then married the love of her life, Frederick, in 1962.
Marrying an Airforce man meant that she experienced the lifestyle of being a military wife and mother. This life meant frequent moving and sometimes being the only parent home while Pappy was deployed for work, but she handled each turn in life fearlessly as she devoted herself to her family.
With each day that passed she managed to shower her husband and children with all of the love she could possibly offer as this nurturing nature was part of her beautiful soul. She was known for her ability to turn life trials into vibrant adventures, always maintaining a positive outlook and neutral stance in conflict.
She was well known for her ability to foster family, where each person that was welcomed into her home immediately became treated like family. There was no way to avoid the warmth that would wash over you from her embrace or the wisdom that she shared. She had the ability to listen to everyone unbiased and without judgment and that allowed for many lifelong connections to stay in place.
She enjoyed spending her days in the garden, caring for her animals and watching hummingbirds in her yard when she wasn't at her sister lunches or surrounded by family. Maryann was a lifelong lover of the outdoors and all living things.
Services: Family, friends and others whose lives Grammy touched are invited to join a Celebration of Life at 4150 Little Gap Road, Palmerton, from 3-7 p.m. today to reminisce and celebrate her life.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carbon County Animal Shelter, in her memory.
Published in Times News on Oct. 25, 2019