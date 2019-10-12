Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
MaryAnn Koch
MaryAnn Koch, 72, of Bowmanstown, formerly of Palmerton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10 in her home.
She was a loving mother and homemaker for her family.
Born in Lehighton, MaryAnn was a daughter of the late Clinton Sr. and MaryJane (Steigerwalt) Koch.
Survivors: daughters, Amy and husband, Mark Serfass, and Sara Nansteel; son, Marc Nansteel; three grandchildren; a brother, Clinton, and wife, Suzanne; and former husband, Dale Nansteel.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 12, 2019
