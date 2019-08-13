Home

ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
1970 - 2019
MaryJane Eisely
MaryJane Eisely, 48, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the companion of William P. (Billy) Kintz Sr. for over 31 years.
Born in Millville, New Jersey, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 1970, she was a daughter of Ruth (Ringlaben) Utatra of Lehighton and the stepdaughter of the late Bernard Utatra.
She was currently a self-
employed forestry technician assisting her companion "Billy" with their family owned tree service.
MaryJane was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Lehighton.
She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed participating in the field of animal rescue. She enjoyed spending time with her loving family.
Surviving, in addition to her companion and mother, is a daughter, Samantha J., wife of Leo Patrick Clements Jr., of Lehighton; a son William P. Kintz Jr. of Lehighton; a sister, Victoria, wife of Dwight Ahner, of Lehighton; a brother, Bernard Utatra, and his wife Erin, of Lehighton; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Leo Patrick Clements III.
Service: A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating. Call 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday. Interment in Franklin Heights Memorial Park, East Weissport. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 13, 2019
