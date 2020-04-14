|
|
Mrs. Maryliss
W. Schaefer
Mrs. Maryliss W. Schaefer, 69, of Tamaqua, died peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Bethlehem, after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Samuel W. Schaefer. They were married for eight years.
Born in Coaldale on April 9, 1951, she was a daughter of the late John A. and June (Delp) Willing.
A 1969 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, she worked for a number of places during her lifetime. Her last employment was with Independent Living Services, Tamaqua, but, prior to that, she worked for ICI Americas, Reynolds, and several garment factories in the area. Maryliss was a member of Zion Stone Church, Snyders.
She was an avid sports follower who enjoyed going to Penn State games, watching all Philadelphia sports teams, and watching college basketball. She also enjoyed reading novels.
She had pets throughout the years, all of whom she loved. At present, those pets are her blue and gold macaw, Wadda, and her dog, Sofie.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Bryan Pastucha of Mount Carmel and Matthew Pastucha of Chalfont; two stepsons, Christopher Schaefer, and his wife, Jessica, of Tamaqua, and Eric Schaefer of Bonneville, WA; a grandson, Thomas Pastucha of Mount Carmel; three stepgrandchildren, Madeline Schaefer, Olivia Schaefer and Dustin Duda; and two brothers, Gary Willing, and his wife, Ruth, and Jack Willing, and his wife, Nancy, both of Tamaqua.
Service: In accord-ance with the governor's guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, a private interment service will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to the Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Zion Stone Church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Apr. 14, 2020