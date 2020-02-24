Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-9898
Resources
More Obituaries for Marylynn LaRizzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marylynn LaRizzio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marylynn LaRizzio Obituary
Marylynn LaRizzio
Marylynn LaRizzio, 68, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Miner's Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.
Born in Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late John and Annetta M. (DeHaven) LaRizzio.
She was a lifelong resident of Nesquehoning and was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving is a twin sister, Maryjean LaRizzio of Nesquehoning; and nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by a brother John LaRizzio; and a sister Darlene P. LaRizzio.
Services: will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com. Services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.
Published in Times News on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marylynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -