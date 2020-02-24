|
Marylynn LaRizzio
Marylynn LaRizzio, 68, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Miner's Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.
Born in Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late John and Annetta M. (DeHaven) LaRizzio.
She was a lifelong resident of Nesquehoning and was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving is a twin sister, Maryjean LaRizzio of Nesquehoning; and nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by a brother John LaRizzio; and a sister Darlene P. LaRizzio.
Services: will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com. Services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.
Published in Times News on Feb. 24, 2020