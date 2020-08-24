1/
Matthew J. Kuzo
Matthew J. Kuzo
Matthew J. Kuzo, 47, of Hazleton, and formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Gail Gallagher, Michael Kuzo and the late Loretta Kuzo.
After graduating from Jim Thorpe High School in 1991, Matt worked at Quad Graphics in Hazle Township for over 20 years.
He enjoyed doing puzzles and building with K'nex.
Surviving are his father, Michael Kuzo; brother, Michael Kuzo; sister, Jill Kuzo, and her companion Al Roe; nieces and nephews, Brianna Brophy, Brandon, Tyler and Alysa Roe, Kyle and Kahley Kuzo.
Service: All services are private. The Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Times News on Aug. 24, 2020.
