Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Joseph Oliver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Joseph Oliver Obituary
Matthew
Joseph Oliver
Matthew Joseph Oliver, 49, of Tamaqua, died on Nov. 24, 2019, at home.
Born in Hazleton, on Jan. 14, 1970, he was a son of the late Robert and Katherine (Schaffer) Oliver.
A lifelong resident of the Tamaqua area, Matthew graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1987 and received an electrical Associates Degree from Lincoln Technology.
He had been employed as a forklift operator for the transportation and warehouse industry.
Matthew was a member of the Catholic faith.
A very family oriented individual, he is survived by siblings, Joseph Oliver, Mary (Oliver) Trubilla, and her husband, Joseph, both of Coaldale, and Robert Oliver, and his wife, Eleanor, of New Ringgold; as well as four nephews.
Services: will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park will follow. Call 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -