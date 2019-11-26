|
|
Matthew
Joseph Oliver
Matthew Joseph Oliver, 49, of Tamaqua, died on Nov. 24, 2019, at home.
Born in Hazleton, on Jan. 14, 1970, he was a son of the late Robert and Katherine (Schaffer) Oliver.
A lifelong resident of the Tamaqua area, Matthew graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1987 and received an electrical Associates Degree from Lincoln Technology.
He had been employed as a forklift operator for the transportation and warehouse industry.
Matthew was a member of the Catholic faith.
A very family oriented individual, he is survived by siblings, Joseph Oliver, Mary (Oliver) Trubilla, and her husband, Joseph, both of Coaldale, and Robert Oliver, and his wife, Eleanor, of New Ringgold; as well as four nephews.
Services: will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park will follow. Call 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019