Matthew Ziegenfus

Dear Lisa and Family, So sorry for your loss. Matt was a kind and gentle man. For the short time I got to know Matt as we worked together, I knew him as a devoted Husband and Father to his family and he always spoke about his family and how much he loved you all. May gods peace and love be with the entire family as you grieve this sudden loss.



Lester Rush

Plant Manager

Unicast Inc.

Classmate