Matthew Ziegenfus
Matthew Ziegenfus, 46, of Whitehall, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, as the result of an ATV accident in Whitehall Township. He was the husband of Lisa Keeney-Ziegenfus. They shared five years of marriage on Oct. 18, 2019.
He worked along-side his wife in the family busi-ness, Atlas Machining & Weld-ing Inc., Northampton.
Born on May 8, 1974, in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Harold and Sandra (Freeby) Ziegenfus.
Matthew was a kid at heart who enjoyed riding his ATV, running his remote control vehicles, and being in the great outdoors. He was deeply committed to his family, always putting them first, which made his greatest love, spending time with his wife and daughters.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Hailee M. Ziegenfus of Lehighton and Alexis M. Ziegenfus of Whitehall; two brothers, Greg Ziegenfus, and his wife, Linda, of Lehighton, and Kelly Ziegenfus, and his wife, Kimberly, of Jim Thorpe; and two sisters, Deborah Bauer, and her husband, Jerry Barnhart, of Fenelton, and Susan West of Coaldale.
Service: Private funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, with the Rev. Patrick Lamb officiating. Private interment, Egypt Cemetery. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday. The public is asked to continue to observe social distancing requirements and to wear facial coverings while attending. Contributions in his name may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, c/o the funeral home, 18067. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
