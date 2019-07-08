Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie A. Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melanie A. Long Obituary
Melanie A. Long
Melanie A. Long, 45, of Kunkletown, passed away on Friday, July 5, in St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus.
She was the loving daughter of Robert R. and Marlene (Borger) Long.
She was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Kunkle-town.
Melanie was a voluntary benefits process manager for Prudential since October of 2018. Prior to that, she was a client service executive at Cigna, just shy of 24 years.
She loved attending concerts and enjoyed numerous vacations with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends, family, and her four beloved cats.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Jeff Long, and his wife Bethany, of Kunkletown; an uncle, David "Tuna" Long; an aunt, Eleanor Long; three godchildren, Tonya, Brooke and Falon; a niece, Sadie; and a nephew, Connor.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Sarah Long, and Elmer and Gladys Borger.
Service: A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Interment will be in St. Matthew's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now