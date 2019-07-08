Melanie A. Long

Melanie A. Long, 45, of Kunkletown, passed away on Friday, July 5, in St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus.

She was the loving daughter of Robert R. and Marlene (Borger) Long.

She was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Kunkle-town.

Melanie was a voluntary benefits process manager for Prudential since October of 2018. Prior to that, she was a client service executive at Cigna, just shy of 24 years.

She loved attending concerts and enjoyed numerous vacations with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends, family, and her four beloved cats.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Jeff Long, and his wife Bethany, of Kunkletown; an uncle, David "Tuna" Long; an aunt, Eleanor Long; three godchildren, Tonya, Brooke and Falon; a niece, Sadie; and a nephew, Connor.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Sarah Long, and Elmer and Gladys Borger.

Service: A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Interment will be in St. Matthew's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058.

Published in Times News on July 8, 2019