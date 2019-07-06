Melanie Danchak

Melanie Danchak, 64, of Akron, Ohio went home to the Lord, June 27, 2019 in her home. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mildred (Molotzak) Danchak of Hometown.

Born in Coaldale. she was baptized in to the Russian Orthodox faith. A 1973 graduate of the Tamaqua Area High School, Melanie enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Cold War as a medic. She earned her bachelors degree from Penn State University, then pursued her masters at the Ashland University of Theology. Melanie was employed by the State of Ohio, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and most recently employed at Infocision Management of Akron until her death. She was affiliated with St. Luke's Anglican Church of Akron.

She is survived by four siblings: sister, Janet Maruschak of Morris Plains, New Jersey; brothers, Nicholas Jr. of Lewisville, Texas, David and his wife, Anne Marie, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Gregory and his wife, Thelma, of Lansford; many nieces, nephews and very dear friends who were close to her in Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Joseph Maruschak, and sister-in-law, Virginia (Bortnik) Danchak.

Her contagious laughter and caring soul will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Services: Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the hallowed grounds of Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, of Indiantown Gap, with full military honors.

Donations in her name can be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church Building Fund, 217 First St., Coaldale, PA 18218, or the s Project.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences or a fond memory of Melanie may be shared by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on July 6, 2019