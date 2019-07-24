Melissa A. DeMuro

Melissa A. DeMuro, beloved daughter, mother, sister and aunt, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home in Albrightsville at the age of 34.

Born in Philadelphia, a daughter of Richard W. and Jennifer A. (Taylor) De-

Muro.

She is also survived by daughter, Aidah L. DeMuro-Wise, and her father, Tom Wise; son, Michael A. DeMuro-Correll, and his father, John Correll; sisters, Valarie M. DeMuro and Alicia M. DeMuro; brothers, Joseph F. DeMuro and Christopher D. DeMuro; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

She was predeceased by her fiance, Jamie Irvine.

A graduate of Jim Thorpe High School, Melissa was an accomplished athlete participating in basketball and softball. In her youth she did gymnastics. A talented artist Melissa enjoyed crafts, and drawing.

Spiritual, she was drawn to poetry. Her compassion lead her to be an advocate to those in need.

Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at noon from the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home, 211 First St., Weatherly. Friends may call from 10 a.m.. until time of services. Interment, Union Cemetery Weatherly. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Melissa can be made by visiting,

Published in Times News on July 24, 2019