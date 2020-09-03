1/1
Melissa S. Schweitzer
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa S.
Schweitzer
Melissa S. Schweitzer, 51, of Slatington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. She was the companion of Daniel Sell for 22 years.
Born in Allentown on Nov. 5, 1968, she was the daughter of Regina (Peters) Stepp and Donald Stepp, both of Sla-tington.
Most recently, Melissa worked in housekeeping for the Hampton Inn, Lehighton. Prior to that she was a manager for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services and was also a CNA for Gracedale Nursing Home.
Melissa was a volunteer and member of the American Legion Post 16, Ladies Auxillary.
In addition to her mother and companion, she is survived by a son, John Neff Jr., and wife Tristyna; daughter, Dakota Schweitzer both of Slatington; grandchildren, Maddison and John III; brothers, Donald E. Stepp II, and wife Tara, of Lehighton, Bradley Stepp, and Brian Stepp, both of Coplay; sister, Dawn Stepp of Slatington; maternal grandmother, Arvilla Peters of Lehighton; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Service: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARDING FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 3, 2020
Condolences to the Stepp family RIP
Paul Hunsicker
September 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Dotter
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved