Melvin E. McLean
Melvin E. McLean, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, of East Ridge Street, Lansford, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton, at the age of 94.
Born Friday, April 9, 1926, in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Edwin and Arline (Hal-deman) McLean.
He was also predec-eased by his aunt, Josephine Snyder, and her late husbands, Harry Snyder and Earl Henry, who raised Melvin upon the untimely death of his parents at seven years of age.
Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Fern Handwerk (Hill) McLean; daughters, Ginger Schroeder, and her husband Bill, of Alpharetta, GA, and Jodi R. Speshok, and her husband Robert,
of Northampton; grandchildren, Kristen McGlaughlin, and her husband Paul, Scott Steinhilber, and his wife Jordan, Nikole McConnell, and her husband Mark, Jana Bennett, and her husband Chris, and Jessica Binder, and her husband Jerry; seven great-grandchildren.
A 1944 graduate of Lansford High School, Melvin served honorably in the United States Army Air Force on the B29.
He retired from the former Carbon County Telephone Company, ie. AllTell of Lansford, after 30 years of service having worked as a central office technician.
A member of the former Emanuel U.C.C. of Lansford, he served on the consistory for 60 years. He was a past master of Lansford Masonic Lodge 677, Lehigh Consistory, and belonged to the Rajah Temple of Reading. Melvin served on the Panther Valley Recreation Commission and was a member of the Tuscarora R.C. Flying Club.
Service: Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 655 E. Broad St.,Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name to: Heidelberg Union Church Memorial fund or Bell Choir, 5187 Irvin Road, Slatington, PA 18080
Published in Times News on May 12, 2020