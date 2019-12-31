|
Melvin R. Frable
Melvin R. Frable, 87, of Kunkletown, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in the Brookmont Health Care Center, Effort. He was the husband of Kay (Greenzweig) Frable. They observed their 60th wedding anniversary in May.
He worked as a control room supervisor for
P.P.&L. for 30 years before retiring in 1994, and previously had worked for the R&R Toy Co., Pen Argyl.
Born in Kunkletown, he was a son of the late Raymond and Irene (Beers) Frable.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown.
Melvin was an avid bowler. He also played softball and liked to help farm.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Jill Frable, and her fiance David Eisler, of Philadelphia; a sister Gladys, wife of Dalen Meixsell of Saylorsburg; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Kresge.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown, with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-
Cope officiating. Interment, church cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown PA 18058, or to the Kunkletown Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 357, Kunkletown PA 18058.
www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 31, 2019