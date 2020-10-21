1/1
Melvin R. Sauerwine Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin R.
Sauerwine Jr.
Melvin R. Sauerwine Jr., 67, of Cornell Avenue, Palmerton, died suddenly Sunday evening, Oct. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton, after being stricken at home. He was the husband of Anna M. (Blose) Sauerwine since Nov. 20, 2000.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Melvin R. Sr. and Dolores L. (Kuntz) Sauerwine.
Melvin was employed as a computer tech for PenTeleData, Palmerton, the last 22 years. Previously, he worked in the furnace department of the former NJ Zinc Co., Palmer-
ton.
He attended Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Slatington.
A 1972 graduate of the Northern Lehigh High School, he later attended Lincoln Tech. Melvin enjoyed fishing, working on computers, his cats, and was a member of the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, and the Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club, New Tripoli.
Survivors: wife; son, Christopher P. Blose, with whom he resided; sister, Eileen Balliet of Walnutport; brother, Glenn Sauerwine, and wife Sharon Kintz, of Walnutport; and nephew, Chad, and wife Jill Hickman.
Services: Graveside services, 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Fairview Cemetery, Fairview and South sts., Slatington. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved